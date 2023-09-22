Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Lithographic Stone puzzle solution

The Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Lithographic Stone puzzle pops up in the castle and, once again, has you matching symbols and shapes to open a secret door. But first you have to find two of the stones and work out where to place them based on the illustrations and which frame they have, out of the square or hexagonal options.

It's a much simpler version of what appeared in the main game, but if you want to cut out any time wasting here's where to find each Lithographic Stone, and how to place them to solve the puzzle and open the door.

At this point you should have a handle on how all this works having already found the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Stone Dias solution to get here.

Separate ways Lithographic Stone puzzle solution

(Image credit: Capcom)

This is the correct way to place the Lithographic Stones to open the door. The thing you'll need to watch out for is that there are different combinations of images and borders on both sides of each stone. So not only will you have to move them around to match the drawings up, you'll have to rotate them to match the squares and hexagons to the faded shapes on the middle of the panel.

Where to find Lithographic Stone A

(Image credit: Capcom)

The first Lithographic Stone, A, is just in the room with the puzzle so it's basically a freebee. Grab it and stick it in the wall.

Where to find Lithographic Stone B

(Image credit: Capcom)

To find the second Lithographic Stone, B, head down the corridor where you have to push the cabinet out of the way. The Stone will be on a table just as you enter the room at the end with the merchant.

