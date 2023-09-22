How to solve the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways shield puzzle

You'll need to shoot shields to get the red ink in Separate Ways

Resident Evil 4 separate ways shield puzzle
The Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways shield puzzle appears when you have to find Luis' cure ingredients in the castle. Specifically the red ink component. It's not hard to solve once you understand what the clue you find is asking of you, so here's what's going on and what to do with the shields in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.

What to do with the shields in Separate Ways

Resident Evil 4 separate ways shield puzzle

The shield puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways revolves around this note you find that simply has a picture of five shields. The crucial bit is the message 'I've prepared a way to acquire the ink. Get Shooting. Julio'.

Even for Resident Evil this is reach for storing everyday items but to get the ink you'll need to find the shields shown in the picture and then shoot the ones marked in the order they're numbered. 

These shields are to the left of the fireplace and once you've shot them they should look like this: 

Resident Evil 4 separate ways shield puzzle

That will open a drawer behind you where you can grab the ink and then carry on looking for the other ingredients. And, yes, if you're looking at the suits of armor and have a feeling where that might go, you're right. 

