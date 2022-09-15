Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and the Resident Evil Showcase returns in October

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and announced that we'll be seeing more of the game in a Resident Evil Showcase presentation this October.

Today's Tokyo Game Show Capcom Online Program offered a very brief update on the upcoming remake. "We are progressing with development of Resident Evil 4 for PlayStation 5 and latest-gen systems, and we've been looking into releasing on previous generation hardware as well," producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi says during the broadcast. "I'm here today to tell you the game is also in development for PlayStation 4."

Hirabayashi also confirms that a Resident Evil Showcase broadcast with more information on the new Resident Evil 4 will take place in October, though no specific date was provided.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is due to hit PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on March 24, 2023, though it's unclear whether the PS4 version will launch on the same date. Capcom did not announce whether an Xbox One version of the remake is in development.

The PS5 console has been particularly hard to come by in Japan, and Sony's recent price hike for the console is much larger in its home country. Japanese players eagerly awaiting next-gen exclusive games have been vociferously calling for ports to platforms they can more easily access, and it's possible the sudden announcement of a PS4 version of RE4 is a response to that part of the market.

