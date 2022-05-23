Reserve a Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 today and save $50 instantly

The latest addition to Samsung's Odyssey line of gaming monitors is ready to be reserved right now - and those who jump in early can save $50 on their purchase further down the line. Yes, you can bring the price down on a shiny new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 just by reserving today at Samsung. There's no purchase necessary today, and you'll simply need to fill in a few details to secure your unit, ready for the June 6 release date.

Revealed at CES 2022 and winner of an innovation award at the show, the Neo G8 is the latest in the line of excellent Odyssey gaming monitors from the display-tech behemoth. The G8 looking to elbow its way into the best 4K gaming monitor marketplace on release in the summer.

Sporting Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED design, with a reported 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, the colours and contrasts should rival even the best QLED TVs that Samsung makes. On top of that, there's a 1ms response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium Pro that will ensure those looking to team image quality with speed will have it all too.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor | Reserve now and save $50 at Samsung

Save $50 – Fancy saving a chunk on a premium monitor before it even goes on sale? Then this is a deal for those looking to bag one of Samsung's finest. This is the best way to get this beautiful 4K gaming monitor for what will, naturally, be its lowest ever price - immediately.



The Neo G8 gaming monitor is built with a similar design language to the engrossing Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. Be prepared for that same tight 1000R curve for unrivalled immersion, then. The same sleek colour scheme will be draped over this monitor too, while there's also going to be all the necessary ports for PC and console gaming.

The Samsung Odyssey monitors are some of the best curved gaming monitors going right now, packing in a whole host of features in excellent screens, and it's certain that the Neo G8 will continue that trend.

Note: We should state that Samsung hasn't actually revealed the pricing of the monitor itself, which is a little strange considering it is already offering a discount. However, if you've been eyeing this up since CES then what better way to get in there early for a stab at being one of the first to enjoy the Neo G8?

