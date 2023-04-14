Is Redfall on PS4 and PS5? The vampire-killing co-op game is out soon, and while it has been highly associated with the Xbox consoles, will it be available on Playstation consoles? We'll explain Redfall's platform availability below, what consoles you can expect it on, and whether that's likely to change in the future.

Is Redfall going to be on PS4 and PS5?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

No, Redfall is not on PS4 and PS5, and likely won't be coming to PlayStation consoles in the future. At time of writing, it's only been confirmed for release on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Store.

The reason for this is a business one: as has been discovered recently, a Redfall PS5 version was in development, but cancelled after the Xbox buyout, when Microsoft purchased Arkane Studios and its parent company Bethesda. Despite Arkane initially working on creating a PS5-compatible version of Redfall, that was cancelled after Microsoft's purchase, presumably because they don't feel like making games that their competitors can profit from.

While it's theoretically possible for things to change in the future, that some sort of arrangement could be made between Microsoft and Sony to bring Redfall to PlayStation consoles, that's a purely hypothetical idea with no evidence for it at time of writing - so no, we shouldn't expect Redfall to be moved to Sony's consoles at any time in the future. Not only that, but it's unlikely to be unique in that regard, as Xbox has admitted three future Bethesda games will likely be console exclusive, not including Redfall itself. If you're a fan of Arkane's work, you might want to invest in an Xbox console.

