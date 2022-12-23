Xbox admits three future Bethesda games will likely be console exclusive

Xbox anticipates that three future Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms.

Yesterday, on December 22, Microsoft published a 37-page response to the FTC's recent lawsuit against its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On page six of the document, which can be viewed online (opens in new tab), Xbox admits that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC systems.

However, the publisher stops short of naming the three titles, with their names being blacked out on the document. "Xbox anticipates that three future [Bethesda] titles... will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs," the segment of the document reads, also adding that said games are designed to be played "primarily alone or in small groups."

It's not immediately apparent if Starfield is included in these three Bethesda-developed games. However, since Starfield being exclusive to Xbox and PC systems has been public information for several months now, there's simply no need for Microsoft to omit Starfield from the filing against the FTC.

Therefore, it's highly likely these three Xbox and PC-exclusive games aren't public knowledge yet. It's worth noting that another one of these three games likely isn't Arkane's Redfall, since just like Starfield, the upcoming game's exclusivity to Xbox and PC systems has been known for a while.

One of these games could well be the Indiana Jones game that's being developed by Wolfenstein studio Machine Games, for which we have little solid information. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda has ever announced platforms for the upcoming title, which lends a little credence to this game being one of the exclusives mentioned here.

