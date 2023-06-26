Red Notice 2 gets promising update from Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has given an update on Red Notice 2 – and it sounds promising. The first Red Notice movie debuted on Netflix in 2021 and is still the streamer's biggest ever film.

"We're all talking about it," Gadot told Collider. "I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it’s… whoo! We're all very excited about it!"

The first film co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and sees Johnson's FBI agent teaming up with art thief Nolan (Reynolds) to catch the Bishop (Gadot), who has stolen a priceless artefact.

A report back in January 2022 indicated that Red Notice would be getting two sequels. Plot details are unknown at the moment, but Gadot's latest update would suggest that the ball is rolling on Red Notice 2.

Gadot is also starring in another Netflix actioner, taking the lead role in the upcoming Heart of Stone opposite Jamie Dornan. She also plays Wonder Woman in the DCEU, though her future there is unclear.

"I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still," the actor told Total Film of her post-Wonder Woman future. "But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing."

The latest update, though, is that Gadot might be back as Wonder Woman after all. "Things are being worked behind the scenes," Gadot commented, adding, "once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

There's no release date for Red Notice 2 just yet, but Heart of Stone arrives this August 11. In the meantime, get up to speed on the best Netflix movies to stream now.