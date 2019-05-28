Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 is $35 right now + loads of other big game savings at Walmart

Walmart gaming deals For a more comprehensive look at all things gaming at Walmart, check out our Walmart game deals page.

Right now, you can save some big chunks of cash on some of the biggest PS4 games over at Walmart. If you've been waiting to pick up a title or two on the cheap, awaiting those occasional price reductions, then now might be a prime time to strike. Right now you can save money on the likes of mega-titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Spider-Man to action-adventures like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and everything in between. And that's to name but a few; there are plenty of gems to be found. But to take some of the stress out for you, here are some of the most delectable of the deals and current price-reductions going but you can browse all of their PS4 game offerings here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 | $34.99 (was $60)

Perhaps the cream of this generation's crop, the Rockstar behemoth for this price represents such good value, and the amount of quality you get and will enjoy is tremendous.View Deal

Spider-Man on PS4 | $35 (was $60)

This enormous PlayStation exclusive released to critical and popular acclaim and is absolutely one of the best superhero video games money can buy.View Deal

This is some serious money-saving action right here and these deals represent some of the best, and the bang-for-buck ratio here is off the charts for the likes of Red Dead and Horizon given how many hours of sheer enjoyment you can get out of them. Have at it, and we bet our houses on you not being disappointed with any of these deals.

