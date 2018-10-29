Red Dead Redemption 2 inspired this incredible Farming Simulator 19 trailer

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a glorious celebration of the rootin'-tootin' cowboy lifestyle. Through it you can become a master horseman who definitely doesn't run into trees, a peerless gambler with the devil's luck, a dead-eye sharpshooter who can down a deer from 200 yards, or an outlaw of legend known far and wide. But what of the horse raisin', steer brandin', corn shuckin' kind of cowboy? What of the farmer, no less a cowboy and no less essential to the development of the West? Where's their video game celebration?

Well, actually, it's in the Farming Simulator series. And as publisher Focus Home Interactive demonstrated in the latest trailer for Farming Simulator 19 - aptly titled Red Farm Redemption - these two cowboys aren't so different. They both often wind up in Mexican standoffs, spend many evenings wincing at the scarlet horizon from the view of a saddle, and are often caught in sepia-tone panning shots set to whistling ditties.

You really need to see this trailer.

A different type of cowboy arrives November 20 – until then, we hear @RockstarGames have you covered! pic.twitter.com/zZtDpsa0EBOctober 29, 2018

While Farming Simulator 19 obviously targets a very different kind of immersion than Red Dead Redemption 2, the two games do legitimately have a lot in common. They're filled with animals to, uh, take care of. They're about overcoming your environment and carving your own path while building up a settlement. And most importantly, both games let you ride horses. Why, they're practically in the same gang.