Red Dead Redemption 2 deal alert: Get Rockstar's epic on PS4 and Xbox One for $24.99/£24.99

There's been some mega savings to be had for some Cyber Monday gaming deals, but Rockstar's groundbreaking Red Dead Redemption for $24.99/£24.99 on PS4 and Xbox One is one of the standouts.
Rockstar's cowboy epic is one of the most ambitious open worlds that we've seen this generation, with the story of Arthur Morgan taking us on an odyssey through a transforming America. More importantly, you can watch our boy Arthur grow a proper shaggy beard in it.
If you're one of our US readers, you'll want to point your horse in the direction of Best Buy, where you can save a whopping $35 on Red Dead Redemption 2, or Walmart, where it's currently half price at $30.
If you're in the UK, there are few more options for you to get your hands on Arthur Morgan's adventure. Argos are stocking it for £24.99, while Amazon and Game have it for £27.99 with additional extras. These are an exclusive steelbook at Amazon and 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online at Game. There's plenty more games
Without further ado, here are the best Red Dead Redemption 2 Cyber Monday deals.
Best Red Dead Redemption 2 deals (US/UK)
Red Dead Redemption 2 | $24.99 at Best Buy (save $35)
The standard edition of Red Dead Redemption 2, for the cheapest it's ever been, on PS4 and Xbox . View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2 | £24.99 at Argos (lowest price ever)
If you're in the UK this is one of the cheapest ways to get Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2 with exclusive steelbook case | £27.99 Amazon (save £6)
This Amazon exclusive edition of the game also comes with a snazzy steelbook. View Deal
If you (correctly) think that Red Dead Redemption 2 would look better on a swanky new TV, why not have a browse through our Cyber Monday TV deals
Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)
- Amazon.com - New Black Friday deals every day
- Walmart.com - PS4 Pro $299 (was $399), Sega Genesis Mini $45 (was $79.99)
- Bestbuy.com - Doorbuster deals updated daily
- Newegg.com - Save up to 50% on a Samsung QLED 4K TV
- Dell.com - Save up to 35% on Alienware (12 months finance over $699)
- Jet.com - Cheap PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo game deals
- B&H Photo - Big laptop and hard drive deals
Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)
- Amazon.co.uk - Regularly updated with new deals
- JohnLewis.com - Top savings on iPad, Macbook and Airpods
- AO.com - Xbox One S only £129!
- Currys.co.uk - Big console, laptop and tablet savings with price promise
- Very.co.uk - Xbox One S + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order £169.99 (was £249.99)
- Game.co.uk - Save £45 on Nintendo Switch Labo Variety Kit bundle
- LapTopsDirect.co.uk - save up to 50% on laptops and tablets
- Argos.co.uk - New lines added, 20% off Pokemon, more
- Bose.co.uk - Save up to 45%