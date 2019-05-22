Red Dead Online gets free roam missions featuring Black Belle and Sadie Adler, plus more free gold

Red Dead Online brought in a bit more of the Red Dead Redemption 2 cast with its latest update, which - among other things - added new missions featuring two characters from the main story: Maybelle Elizabeth Colter, better known as Black Belle, and the one and only Sadie Adler.

As Rockstar explained in a blog post , you can visit these characters and start their free roam missions in Lemoyne and at the Adler Ranch in Ambarino. Fittingly, Red Dead Online's clothing catalog also received some stylish additions aimed at western women, which you can see in this shot (by the way, the new plaid hat is in limited supply, so grab one soon if you're dying for patterned headwear):

More missions mean more mission incentives, so the update also increased dollar and gold payouts for all free roam missions and events as well as Land of Opportunities missions and Showdowns. You'll also earn more money and gold while playing with a posse of other players, and you'll instantly receive five gold bars just for joining a posse anytime this week.

Meanwhile, PS4 owners got a fresh batch of early access content, the most promising being the Perlino Andalusian horse. Any horse whose name has that many syllables has got to be striking, and it is a handsome beast. As a PlayStation Blog post explained, the Perlino "has higher stamina for longer rides and can be acquired for free along with a new saddle and saddlebags." Proud Perlino riders will also get two new emotes. Their names are less exciting: 'Boast' and 'Hey, You.'

Free horses aside, PS4 owners now have access to the ancient tomahawk and its accompanying Make it Count Showdown, which sounds like a Red Dead take on Call of Duty's Sticks 'n Stones mode. Basically, everyone has a big, throwable tomahawk, and a bounty on their head. Guess what happens next?