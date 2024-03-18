Rebel Moon: Part Two trailer teases non-stop action and epic battles in Zack Snyder's Netflix sci-fi sequel

A new trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver has arrived, and it's an epic, action-packed tease at what's to come.

The trailer, which you can watch above, opens with Sofia Boutella's Kora engaged in a one-woman showdown against a host of bad guys, before we return to Veldt to see the villagers prepare for war. We also catch glimpses at some main characters' pasts, as well as what looks like an intense rematch between Kora and Ed Skrein's Admiral Noble.

After the first film, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire saw Kora putting together a team to defend the peaceful farming moon of Veldt, then, the sequel will see that long-awaited battle finally break out.

The Scargiver features the return of Boutella's Kora, Skrein's Noble, Fra Fee's Regent Balisarius, Doona Bae's Nemesis, Staz Nair's Prince Tarak, Cleopatra Coleman's Devra Bloodaxe, Djimon Hounsou's Titus, Cary Elwes's slain king, Anthony Hopkins's Jimmy, and Michiel Huisman's Gunnar.

"I remember Zack saying with the second movie that he wanted it to feel like Dunkirk ," Skrein told us last year of the upcoming sequel. "So it's like, there's a space at the beginning, and then it's going off. And it's really, really going off. And, you know, Return of the King , Lord of the Rings vibes where it's like, 'Okay, we kind of know where they're going.' It's like, 'Alright, now let's just sit back, eat loads of popcorn, and watch it all kickoff.'"

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver arrives on Netflix on April 19. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now.