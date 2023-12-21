Rebel Moon Part 2 Netflix release date: when can you watch the Zack Snyder sequel?

Zack Snyder's new sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, is arriving in two parts. With Rebel Moon –Part One: A Child of Fire streaming in December, you might be wondering when you can catch the second half of the story.

We've got everything you need below to get ready for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, with the release date and estimated release time. We've also got an exclusive tease about what to expect, too. So, for all there is to know, head to the below.

When is Rebel Moon Part Two out on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024. There's no time confirmed just yet, but most Netflix releases go live at 12am PT/3am ET/8am GMT.

A Child of Fire ended up having its release date shifted slightly earlier, though, to 7pm PT/10pm ET/2am GMT on December 21. That hasn't happened to The Scargiver just yet, but watch this space in case Netflix shuffles things around again.

There are also extended director's cuts on the way, though they don't yet have confirmed release dates.

As for what you can expect from Part Two, star Ed Skrein, who plays the sinister Admiral Noble, gave us a very exciting tease. "I remember Zack saying with the second movie that he wanted it to feel like Dunkirk ," he revealed. "So it's like, there's a space at the beginning, and then it's going off. And it's really, really going off. And, you know, Return of the King , Lord of the Rings vibes where it's like, 'Okay, we kind of know where they're going.' It's like, 'Alright, now let's just sit back, eat loads of popcorn, and watch it all kickoff.'"

While you wait for Rebel Moon – Part Two, see what Snyder and the cast had to say about mythology, female empowerment, and griffin taming in Part One through the link, and check out Snyder's update on the future of his Army of the Dead universe.

