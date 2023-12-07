Rebel Moon is arriving on Netflix slightly earlier than expected

Rebel Moon's Netflix release has been brought forward by a few hours, meaning it'll be available to watch a day earlier – for US audiences, at least.

Rather than hitting the streamer at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern on December 22, the movie will now arrive at 7pm Pacific/10pm Eastern on December 21. If you're in the UK, though, that means you'll still have to wait until December 22, as the movie will be available to stream from 2am GMT.

Per The Hollywood Reporter , viewers will also be able to get a glimpse of Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver in a new teaser trailer, which will play at the end of the movie. The second installment of Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic will be released next April. "The truth is that movie one is a set-up for movie two," Snyder teases in the latest issue of Total Film . "The end is a crazy cliffhanger that launches you into The Scargiver."

Rebel Moon centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

