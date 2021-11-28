These Razer controllers are massively reduced in today's Cyber Monday Xbox deals

The Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are coming in fast, and we're seeing excellent discounts on two of our favorite Xbox controllers. The Razer Wolverine V2 is now the lowest price we've ever seen, standing at $69.99 at Best Buy, and the same goes for its bigger brother, the Wolverine Ultimate, which is now available at $99.99 at Best Buy. These are two of the finest Xbox controllers you can get right now.

Cyber Monday Xbox deals don't come much better than this – these are solid controllers that will help you play like a pro, and Razer is one of the most reliable brands around. We saw these controllers at a similar price around Black Friday on Amazon, but stocks have since sold out over at that retailer, meaning Best Buy's now your, ehem, best option.

The Wolverine V2 is the cheaper option, offering an ergonomic design, mecha-tactile switches, and works with both the Xbox and PC. The Wolverine Ultimate is that bit more expensive but offers 6 additional re-mappable bumpers and triggers, as well as interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pad. Both have a hair-trigger mode with trigger stop-switches for quick-firing action.

Check out more on both deals below, and keep scrolling on for even more deals that may take your fancy.

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Wired Xbox controller | $159.99 Razer Wolverine Ultimate Wired Xbox controller | $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - If you're looking for a feature-packed controller from a premium brand, you can't go wrong with the Wolverine Ultimate at 38% off. This one offers more customization in your controller, including interchangeable parts.

$99.99 Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Xbox controller | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - An excellent Cyber Monday Xbox controller deal. The well-received Razer Wolverine V2 is now available at its lowest price ever – down 30% from its normal listing – offering you a chance to game like a pro at a new low, low price point.

