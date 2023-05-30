Ratchet & Clank finally comes to PC in just two months

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26, 2023, marking the latest in PlayStation's efforts to court PC players.

A Steam page went live alongside the port's announcement today. The timing comes as a bit of a surprise, as this is the sort of thing we'd have expected to see at last week's PlayStation Showcase.

The PC port of Rift Apart will include several improvements and additions over the PS5 original, including ultrawide support for resolutions up through 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 triple monitor setups. If your hardware supports ray tracing, you'll be able to see the fancy reflection and lighting effects already seen on PS5, plus brand-new ray-traced exterior shadows.

PlayStation games on PC have had a bit of a rocky road, as the ports have launched at wildly varying degrees of quality. The Last of Us Part 1 hit PC in a disastrous state, with numerous game-ruining bugs and glitches that are still getting patched. However, the two Spider-Man games came to PC in solid form - hopefully the third Insomniac title on the platform will deliver similar results.

As with the two Spider-Man titles, this PC port is handled in part by Nixxes Software, the studio Sony acquired specifically to assist with bringing games to home computers.

This marks the very first time a Ratchet & Clank game has arrived on PC, and Rift Apart is arguably the finest game in the series. PC players look to be in for a treat.

