Rage 2: Rise of the Ghosts DLC will add new enemies and a Feltrite Laser Launcher this month

After some genuinely great trailers , Rage 2 turned out to be a decidedly OK game with a weak world and an even weaker story. Its first DLC, Rise of the Ghosts, seems to be looking to fix that. As Bethesda announced today, the $15 DLC will arrive on September 26, adding the Ghost enemy faction, a new region with more story content, and new tools for you to mess around with including a Feltrite Laser Launcher and a Ghost motorcycle which probably isn't the phantasmal hotrod I'm picturing in my head.

"The Ghosts were once a terror in the wasteland," Bethesda explains. "Ruthless, vicious, tactical, and cruel, they took what they wanted and left no survivors. Following the Authority Wars, they were nowhere to be found. At the time, many people assumed they had simply been wiped out and they began to fade into wasteland legend. In reality, they had found a higher calling; a strange woman named Iris promised them power and glory if they did everything she said. Iris and the Ghosts fled to the Overgrown City, where for years they underwent intensive brainwashing and were subjected to experiments that left them with powerful and mysterious nanotrite abilities."

That nanotrite stuff seems to be the driving theme of Rise of the Ghosts. On top of the aforementioned laser launcher, the DLC also gives you a new ability called Void. Its effects are unclear, but judging from the season pass trailer and all the other abilities, I'm willing to bet it kills dudes real good but in a cosmic laser-y sort of way.

Rise of the Ghosts will cost 1,500 Rage coins on Bethesda's shop, which comes to $15. A $20 digital deluxe version will also be available if you desperately need the Doom BFG, some more Rage 2 cheats (which aren't actually cheat codes), and extras like a progress booster.