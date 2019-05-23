Rage 2 guide: all the tips we have in one place for your wasteland convenience

Our complete Rage 2 guide will help you out throughout the wasteland, from general tips to Ark locations and even how to get Danny Dyer to narrate your game, this Rage 2 walkthrough has it all. Read on for everything we have in our Rage 2 guide.

Rage 2 review

If you're on the fence about whether to get it, our Rage 2 review should help you make a decision. Short answer: great gunplay and a beautiful looking game are let down by a vacuous void of a world. There's a short, main campaign with some light touch side mission base clearing and a some great weapons and abilities that feel fun to use but don't really empower you all that much.

Rage 2 Ark locations

The Rage 2 Ark locations are vital to progression in Rage 2. There are 12 in total an each one houses either a new weapon, or ability. Some appear on the map as you play, others only pop up as you explore. And with some tucked away in confusing areas of the map it's easy to miss them. This Rage 2 Ark location guide will help you track them all down.

Rage 2 cheats

Like a classic old school game there's a ton of Rage 2 cheats you can use to enhance the action. There are things like the ability to insta kill enemies, make it rain red exploding barrels or make your Wingstick lethally ricochet forever. You just ned to find the magic dessert wizard to activate them (not a joke). Word of warning, trigger these will prevent you earning any trophies or achievements.

How to get Tim Kitzrow in Rage 2

Sure Rage 2 is fun and all, but wouldn't it be better with a silly voice? That's why you'll want to know how to get Tim Kitzrow in Rage 2. You'll have to track down the cheat wizard in the game to get the NBA Jam legend as a voiceover but it's worth it.

How to get Danny Dyer in Rage 2

I you really want to know how to get Danny Dyer in Rage 2 then this is the place to find out. It's... an interesting addition to the game as this voice pack really, really does go full Dyer. Check out how to activate it if you really want some rowdy English shouting in your game.

Rage 2 Easter eggs

Hidden in the many crevices of Rage 2 are a bunch of wacky Easter eggs, from references to other Bethesda games to an entire Secret Bunker owned by one Elton Tusk... read this guide for all of the Rage 2 Easter eggs.