How to get Danny Dyer in Rage 2 was the first question the left my lips as soon as I got my hands on Rage 2, because I couldn't wait to get the Diamond Geezer narrating over my gameplay with his Cockney accent. With Danny Dyer, you can soar through the air "like a f*cking ballerina" - just make sure you use your Overdrive frequently or he gets very frustrated. Read on for everything you need to know on how to get Danny Dyer in Rage 2.

How to get Danny Dyer in Rage 2

To get Danny Dyer's beautiful Cockney accent narrating over your gameplay, you're going to first need to find the Wasteland Wizard, Mangoo the Unborn. There's just one problem with that: Mangoo's whereabouts are seemingly random.

During my playthrough, I've found Mangoo the Unborn in the following two locations, but upon returning he's disappeared. If you can't find him there then hop aboard your Icarus gyrocopter if you've unlocked it and fly around the map until you spot his unmistakable balloon hut. It's represented in your vision as a triangle like wizard's hat icon although to be honest you'll see Mangoo easily enough long before the icon appears.

When you do stumble upon Mangoo the Unborn, make sure you've got some cash handy. This interesting fellow will sell you a whole host of cheats, but most notably you can buy the Diamond Geezer voice pack featuring Danny Dyer himself for $1,000. Don't worry, that's in-game cash, you don't need to fork out real money on some not-so-micro-transactions.

Once you purchase the Diamond Geezer cheat code, venture into the settings menu then click on cheats. Here you can toggle Danny Dyer on and off, so when you get sick of him telling you to "USE YOUR OVERDRIVE YOU MUPPET!" you can shut him right back up again.

