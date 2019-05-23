Rage 2 cheats list: How to get cheats in Rage 2

Did you know there's a plethora of Rage 2 cheats you can enable in-game to turn the carnage up to the maximum? Rage 2 is already a pretty chaotic game, but when you apply some Rage 2 cheats, you can have a lot more fun. To use Rage 2 cheats, you need to first find the Wasteland Wizard - otherwise known as Mangoo the Unborn - and have enough in-game cash to buy them. Read on for everything we know about Rage 2 cheats.

How to get Rage 2 cheats

In order to get cheats in Rage 2, you need to find the Wasteland Wizard. The problem is, Mangoo the Unborn likes to travel. We've found him in two specific places so far, which are marked on the map below.

If you visit these two locations and can't find him, don't worry too much. Fly around in the Icarus gyrocopter for a while and keep your eyes peeled until you spot him. When you do, interact with him like a normal vendor and buy as many cheats as you can afford!

All Rage 2 cheats list

Here are all of the cheats we currently know of in Rage 2:

He's on Fire: BOOMSHAKALAKA! Turn on this cheat to have legendary announcer Tim Kitzrow commentate on your every move.

Cockney geezer Danny Dyer narrates as you play. Proper naughty.

Cockney geezer Danny Dyer narrates as you play. Proper naughty. Git Gud: Stop being a casual and git gud. All enemies go down in one hit!

Stop being a casual and git gud. All enemies go down in one hit! Son of Thor: You've been thunderstruck! Now redirect it to your enemies and electrocute them.

You've been thunderstruck! Now redirect it to your enemies and electrocute them. Klegg Support: You can call in villainous asshole Klegg Clayton to help you out as a helpful asshole.

You can call in villainous asshole Klegg Clayton to help you out as a helpful asshole. Phoenix Rejector Seat: When you hit eject, your car flies off into the sky instead of you. Perfect.

When you hit eject, your car flies off into the sky instead of you. Perfect. Progress Booster: Double all Feltrite collected for four hours.

Double all Feltrite collected for four hours. Super Phoenix: You thought the Phoenix was already overpowered? Well then, think again!

You thought the Phoenix was already overpowered? Well then, think again! Super Overdrive: Rage even harder and boost the power of your Overdrive!

Rage even harder and boost the power of your Overdrive! Super Wingstick: Your favourite murderous boomerang, now with unlimited redirects!

Your favourite murderous boomerang, now with unlimited redirects! Red Barrel Rain: It's raining explosives, hallelujah! Drop in a cluster of red barrels in front of you.

Beware though, because when you activate all of these cheats except for the voice over ones, all achievements/trophies on your save file will be disabled! If you do get sick of any of the cheats you can purchase, simply go into the settings menu and disable them. We're not quite sure why you'd want to do that though.

