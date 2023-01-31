No, Anya Taylor-Joy didn't confirm The Queen's Gambit season 2 on Twitter

The Queen's Gambit isn't getting second season, despite what you may have seen on Anya Taylor-Joy's Twitter account.

A Tweet appeared on Taylor-Joy's account that simply read "The Queen's Gambit 2," but it was promptly deleted. The star of the hit Netflix drama later took to Instagram to confirm that she wasn't the author of the post. "My Twitter has been hacked – apologies for all inconveniences, it's NOT me!" the actor wrote on her Instagram story.

(Image credit: Instagram (@anyataylorjoy))

The Queen's Gambit was released on Netflix as a limited series in October 2020 and became the platform's most-watched scripted miniseries during its first month of release. It went on to win 11 Emmys (including becoming the first streaming show to win Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series) and two Golden Globes. Set in the '50s and '60s, Taylor-Joy plays Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy who struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

While it's not unheard of for a limited series to be renewed for future installments – with The White Lotus and Big Little Lies being prime examples of this – Beth's story was conclusively wrapped up at the end of the series' seven-episode run. When you factor in Taylor-Joy's busy schedule, too, which includes playing the titular role in George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off, Furiosa, season 2 seems highly unlikely.

