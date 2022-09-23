Netflix unveils first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix and Shondaland have unveiled the first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a limited prequel series based on Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte.

The photo, which can be viewed above, features India Amarteifio (The Tunnel, The Midwich Cuckoos, Sex Education) as a young version of the titular queen. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the older version in the flagship series, is also set to star. Ruth Gemmell will reprise her role as Lady Violet Bridgerton. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the prequel is centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and "tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

Shonda Rhimes serves as writer and showrunner, executive-producing alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, the latter of which is set to direct.

The cast includes Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as the older version of Brimsley.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story does not yet have a release date.

