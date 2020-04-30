PS5 reveal event is reportedly "planned for June 4"

The next PS5 event could be taking place on June 4, according to newly posted information from games journalist Jeffrey Grubb.

When recently asked about a PS5 reveal event on Resetera, Grubb (who accurately leaked the date of last month's Nintendo Direct) stated that something is "currently planned for June 4", but stopped short of revealing anything more.

Read more (Image credit: Sony PlayStation) The most exciting thing about the PS5 is the stuff you won't even notice

Grubb's comments follow rumours of an incoming Xbox Series X event, which Xbox Head Phil Spencer has already promised will reveal its slate of upcoming Xbox Series X games for Microsoft's next gen console.

Presumably, Sony is planning to do the same thing for the PS5 over the Summer, though this floated date of June 4 suggests we may not be waiting as long as expected for those much anticipated game reveals.

PlayStation recently announced new release dates for both The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima as a result of disrupt manufacturing chains brought about by the impact of COVID-19, yet has continued to stress that a PS5 delay is off the cards for now.

While we can't take this latest tidbit of info as guaranteed confirmation of a digital event for the PS5, we suggest keeping your eyes peeled on GamesRadar in the coming weeks to make sure you stay atop of all next-gen news as it arrives. We'll be sure to keep you posted.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our next gen episode of Dialogue Options below.