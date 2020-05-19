PlayStation has a "compelling line-up" of PS5 games that it plans to reveal "soon"

PlayStation plans "to introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon" for its next-gen console, the PS5, which is due to release later this year in the Holiday season.

During a corporate strategy meeting this week (via VGC), Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed that "games for the PS5 that deliver this new game experience are being made by both first and third-party developers and we plan to introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon."

It's hard to ascertain the exact time frame that is implied by Yoshida's use of the word "soon", but rumours suggest that PlayStation is planning a digital PS5 event in early June, which will hopefully offer more clarity on key details about the upcoming console, including the PS5 price, PS5 specs, and more.

"The launch of PlayStation 5, scheduled for the holiday season of this calendar year, will deliver even more immersive experiences on a game console," reads an accompanying press release from the tech giant.

"Higher speed, enhanced sensory perceptions generated by its revolutionary controller, and sound delivered in 3D audio will combine to realize truly next generation console game experiences unlike anything before."

We already have a vague list of all the upcoming PS5 games on the way, but it sounds like that selection is about to expanded in the near future, straight from Sony itself.

