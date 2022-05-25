PS5 restocks will be back in action soon - here's where to find the console next

It feels like the recent PS5 restock drought has dragged far longer than previous gaps in availability, but there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. PS5 stock tracker Matt Swider (opens in new tab) has kicked off rumors of a (so far unannounced) drop in-store at GameStop (opens in new tab) this weekend, May 28. Meanwhile, those on the hunt for online stock will find the console available at Walmart (opens in new tab) on Thursday June 2 (though this drop is reserved for paid Walmart Plus members (opens in new tab) only).

While we haven't heard anything from the likes of Best Buy (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), or Target (opens in new tab) for a few weeks now, Sony (opens in new tab) did also offer up another PS5 restock just yesterday, so the tides may well be turning. It seems a new shipment of consoles is making its way to the shelves over the next couple of weeks, so anyone struggling to find their next console should be keeping their ears close to the ground.

GameStop's in-store PS5 restock is the latest rumor to hit the airwaves, with three bundles reportedly set to sit on the shelves in "most stores" across the US, according to Swider. The cheapest proposed bundle still comes in at $718.97, but nets you the disc edition of the console, a Cosmic Red extra DualSense controller, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and a $25 PSN gift card.

All of this certainly bodes well for those retailers we haven't heard from as well, so if you're not planning on camping outside a physical store, we'd recommend staying in touch with your favorite online retailers over the next couple of weeks.

PS5 | June 2 at Walmart

Walmart Plus members will have a shot at a fresh PS5 restock on June 2, at 3pm ET. However, you'll need to be a full paying member to be able to take part in this latest drop, and considering we haven't seen much PS5 stock at all recently, things are going to get heated.



PS5 | in-store May 28 at GameStop

The PS5 will also be available across "most" GameStop stores on May 28, according to stock tracker Matt Swider. This drop will take the form of bundles packing extra accessories and raising that overall price.



PS5 restock top tips

We've been tracking PS5 restock drops since the console first launched, so we've picked up a thing or two when it comes to getting those boxes to checkout. You'll find all our top tips from over a year's worth of stock hunting just below.

1. Know when to look

This is especially pertinent right now, considering we've seen so few PS5 stock drops in the last few weeks. However, it's worth noting that when one retailer offers up a rare drop, others will usually follow. Whether that's because shipments have arrived, or due to seasonal events, we tend to see PS5 restocks take place in flurries, so keep an eye out during periods of peak activity.



2. Choose your retailer

It's becoming more and more important to stick to a particular retailer. That's because many stores have introduced exclusive PS5 stock drops for paid members or subscription holders. That means you'll want to choose a retailer and stick with them, springing for a monthly membership to gain access to these rare drops. Based on the frequency of restocks so far, we'd recommend checking out Walmart.

3. Sign in and save your information

Once you've found your retailer and got your membership, it's worth signing into your accounts ahead of time and staying signed in. Save your payment and shipping information (you can always delete it once you've got that shiny new console in hand) for the fastest checkout experience. Seconds are crucial during the throes of a PS5 restock, so any time wasted entering information could cost you a W.

4. Keep that refresh button warm

Once a restock does hit, it won't be pretty. There's no elegant way around it, we've had the best success simply by brute forcing our way through the digital crowds. Keep refreshing the page and build up a bank of tabs doing the same thing. Even if you spot an out of stock message, you can easily strike lucky with some gold.

5. Don't give up

Many PS5 stock hunters see everything dry up and go about their business - but not the lucky ones among us. Retailers will often release their stock in waves, toggling an out of stock button when demand grows too high, only to switch that availability back on once the site has calmed down. Keep up your game and you may hit a second or third wave of restocks, with far more breathing room to sail through checkout.

