PS5 restock tracker - today's potential deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more

PS5 restock deals are like gold dust at the best of times, so we're here to help you find them as easily as possible. Because our team of bargain-hunters is always looking out for console offers, we've got plenty of tips on where (and when) to strike. Combine this with a bit of luck, and you might - just maybe - get a shiny new console sometime soon.

Can we expect a PS5 restock today? Well, maybe. The UK had some decent luck yesterday so maybe that bodes well for the US market too.

But, as we're on Friday now, there are some potential big hitters to look out for and keep pages open of, if you can. So, while Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have been more consistent on Thursdays, we'd very much extend this to Firdays still, too. Particularly with Best Buy. Remember it's very possible that one of these retailers is holding some stock of that Ratchet and Clank-themed bundle to bring in the weekend with. What sweetness that would be. Cheep checking and stay alert.

Watch out for Amazon, too. It has an annoying habit of dropping a PS5 restock at the weirdest times, so it's a good idea to keep checking the site every now and then.

Things start to get interesting around about now, so your chances are good. Although GameStop missed its usual Wednesday drop, the retailer has hinted that it might offer deals later in the week. We wouldn't be surprised if it was holding off for a Ratchet and Clank bundle this Friday.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

If you're unsure of which PS5 to get, this is the one you want - it has a 4K Blu-ray disc-drive. That means you can play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays on it, which winds up being a lot cheaper in the long run than buying digitally.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

This version of the PS5 is a tempting offer; because it doesn't have a disc drive, it's much cheaper than the standard PS5. Plus, it's identical in every other way. Just be aware that you can't use game, DVD, or Blu-ray discs on it - everything has to be bought digitally, which is often more expensive in the long run.

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day, so click the links and see if the console is back yet. Just make sure you don't pay more than the standard price (unless it's part of a bundle, anyway). The normal PS5 should cost $499.99 and the Digital Edition is $399.99, so anything more expensive than that should be giving you bonus items like games or accessories.

For more info on which stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods, don't forget to visit our PS5 stock guide.

