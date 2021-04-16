PS5 restock date: bracing for Best Buy today from 12pm ET

Weekends have not been popular for PS5 restock dates in 2021, but Fridays have been one of the best days of the week. Especially at Best Buy, which has posted PS5 stock online more often than not on this day.

Best Buy did take a week off last week, along with most other stores to be honest in what was one of the quietest weeks of the year for PS5 sightings. Things have been much better over the last few days with a fair few retailers getting involved. Based on past form, we expecting Best Buy to post PS5 units online anytime between 12 and 3pm ET. We're also expecting an Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy today too.

Best Buy PS5 restock

The bundles are very much worth a look as the ones we've seen in the past seem reasonably priced. Yes, they might not necessarily have items you'd buy normally, but the total bundle price is no more than the normal price of all the items added together. We've seen some stores (hello Antonline and Newegg) pump up prices beyond the MSRP and we're not keen on that BS. The bundles are often (albeit briefly) overlooked when the floodgates open too, so if you do spot any with items you'd like (or know you'll be able to flog them and get some money back easily enough) you might find they don't sell out quite as instantaneously as the solo consoles. Some of the bundle listing pages are still online actually if you want to see what might be making a comeback later today.

If you see the 'add to basket' button appear on any listings, click it, and then you might see a pop-up box asking you to wait and click the button again once it goes yellow again. Whatever you do from here, do not refresh the screen as you'll lose your place in this 'almost there line'. If you're not seeing an 'add to basket' button, then you'll want to be hitting refresh.

PS5 restock at Amazon

Amazon is way, way overdue. All the rumors of a 46,000-strong resupply haven't come to pass and we've had nothing since January. Something's got to give soon though and we think it's going to be a big PS5 restock when it does happen. Keep an eye on the links below.

PS5 | $499 | Check at Amazon

This is the complete PS5 console with a disc drive and the most popular version of Sony's new console so players can use game discs and enjoy blu-rays too. It always has a white box and you can see the disc slot on the side.

PS5 Digital Edition | $399 | Check at Amazon

This version looks incredibly similar to the full-priced PS5, but does not contain a disc drive. Some stores don't display an image with the black box, so just double-check you're getting the one you want. It's $100 less, but you can only play digital titles and won't be able to watch blu-rays or DVDs. Digital games are often more expensive than discs, so just bear that in mind before committing to this one.

PS5 restock retailers to keep checking

Sony Direct had a small number of units online a few days this week and could even go live again tonight. GameStop had quite a few bundles online late afternoon on Wednesday, but for the most part, you had to get it with a bunch of extra games or accessories. Still, it was better than paying a small fortune and only getting the console from a scalper. Target was making a habit of Thursday drops, but it was a no-show this week. Walmart however had a small resupply last night.

PS5 - $499

PS5 Digital Edition: $399