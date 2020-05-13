PS5 "on track for launch this Holiday season", promises Sony

Sony has confirmed PS5 remains "on track" for a Holiday 2020 launch in it's end of year financial report.



That's in spite of the impact to manufacturing pipelines and the global market caused by the COVID-19 virus, as well as lockdown measures implemented across the world to stem its spread.

In a newly published report on its latest set of financial results, Sony stated that the "PlayStation 5 [is] on track for launch in this holiday season", with "no major issues in game software development" either.

"Although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines," explains the report, "development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season."

“At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios.”

Rumour has it that Sony intends to release new information about the PS5 in a special online event next month, when The Last of Us 2 is also expected to launch as a PS4 exclusive before Ghost of Tsushima soon follows after in July. All told, it's set to be a big year for the PlayStation Nation, despite everything 2020 is throwing at us. On top of that, this Thursday will also see Sony release a new State of Play for Ghost of Tsushima, with 18 minutes of gameplay footage promised.

