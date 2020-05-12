This week's PlayStation State of Play will focus on 18 minutes of Ghost of Tsushima gameplay

We'll get our first long look at Ghost of Tsushima this week during PlayStation's State of Play - 18 minutes long, to be precise.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQbTune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeHMay 12, 2020

The State of Play airs Thursday, May 14 at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET/ 9pm BST on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels. Ghost of Tsushima will be the sole focus of the State of Play, so don't expect any cheeky PS5 news to slip in there. According to the official PlayStation blog , "you’ll get an extended look at new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more" during the presentation.

Ghost of Tsushima is set to drop on PS4 on July 17. As we previously reported , the open-world action-adventure title from developer Sucker Punch was delayed due to COVID-19. Luckily, it was only delayed a few weeks from June 26 to July 17, despite rumors that it was going to be delayed until August.

Ghost of Tsushima promises to be a gorgeous take on the age of the samurai. You'll play a lone warrior known as Jin Sakai during feudal Japan. It'll be one of the last big blockbuster titles for PS4 before the next generation takes over later this year.

It's interesting that PlayStation was so specific regarding this week's State of Play content, but that's likely just to drive the point home that there will be no announcements regarding the PS5 during the presentation. It could also be to avoid what happened with last week's Inside Xbox, which Microsoft acknowledged "set some wrong expectations ."

If you haven't already, here's how you can sort out a Ghost of Tsushima pre-order.