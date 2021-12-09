PS5 gifts guide 2021 - the best options for PlayStation fans

The right PS5 gift can go a long way in enhancing any avid PlayStation gamer's setup. It's one of the most popular consoles of all time despite its scarcity, and the PS5 has just passed its first year on the market. That means there are plenty of games and accessories for the Sony-head in your life, and we're rounding up all the best PS5 gifts in time for Christmas.

With so many PS5 gift options on the market right now, it can be a daunting experience for those who don't know what to look out for. That's why we've compiled this PS5 gift guide by category, with all budgets considered, in order to make things as easy to understand as possible.

We've got everything covered from the best PS5 SSD to the best PS5 headsets and games, so if you've had a rough idea of what's been missing in your loved one's setup, then you're certain to find the ideal PS5 gift below. While PS5 stock continues to be as elusive as ever, those that already have the console under the TV are sure to find stellar deals on incredible additions to the game room just in time for the big day itself. If someone you know is into other forms of gaming, then our best gifts for gamers guide is a sure-fire way to help as well.

PS5 gift guide - games

There's certainly a lot to choose from as far as the best PS5 games are concerned, with exclusive titles, as well as multi-platform releases battling for your attention. After all, PS5 games make some of the best PS5 gifts. Particular standouts include timed exclusive Deathloop, from Dishonored developer Akane Studios, as well as Insomniac Games' Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Top picks for this holiday period, though, are Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Far Cry 6.

PS5 gift guide - headsets

The best PS5 headsets come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you're thinking of something on the budget side of the scale, such as a wired model, or looking to cut the cord with a more premium wireless offering, we've handpicked three PS5 headsets that make perfect PS5 gifts for fans of any age.

Razer Kaira X for PlayStation

(Image credit: Razer)

MSRP: $60 / £60

The Razer Kaira X for PlayStation is one of the more affordable PS5 headsets you can pick up at the moment, but it doesn't skimp on any of the features that the Razer brand is known for. While it is a wired headset, the Razer Kaira X makes good use of large 50mm audio drivers and memory foam ear cushions for encompassing, and comfortable, gaming experience.

Sony PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $99 / £89.99

The Sony PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is an official companion accessory to the console and provides native support for the system's immersive audio capabilities. What's more, there's little to no fuss in setting it up, just charge it and plug in the USB dongle. It has a 12-hour battery life, which is more than respectable in this field, and is decently priced considering the build quality on offer.

Audeze Penrose

(Image credit: Audeze)

MSRP: $299 / £219

If you're looking to really push the boat out when it comes to premium PS5 headsets, then the Audeze Penrose is a tough act to follow. What separates it from many other gaming headsets on the market is the inclusion of 100mm audio drivers for a richer, more detailed, and overall authentic soundscape experience. It can last around 15 hours on a single charge, too, which should be long enough for a few intensive sessions.

PS5 gift guide - accessories

What PS5 gaming setup would be complete without a few accessories to improve things, right? Fortunately, some of the best PS5 accessories are decently priced and provide functional support for your system.

Sony PS5 HD Camera

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $59.99 / £49.99

If your friend or family member is interested in streaming their gameplay, then the Sony PS5 HD camera is an easy way to get them on screen and ready for platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

DualSense Charging Station

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $29.99 / £24.99

The DualSense charging station provides a handy charging stand for up to two DualSense controllers, which means you can free up some of those front USB ports on the console. If they have more than one controller especially, it will mean that they can both get juiced up at the same time.

PS5 Media Remote

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $29.99 / £24.99

The official PS5 media remote gives an easy-to-understand approach to the console's vast array of streaming applications (such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus). It also means that you can save some of the DualSense's battery life, too.

PS5 gift guide - storage

Some of the best PS5 SSDs have seen some of the lowest prices of the year over the past few months. Whether you've been looking for something plug and play or you're after the internal route through an NVMe SSD, these options are going to expand the maximum storage of the console. Something to remember, if you are taking the NVMe / PCIe route, that it will need to be Gen 4.0 and under 25mm. Extra storage for the system is a stellar PS5 gift as it means that more games can be stored on the console, so there's less worry about having to make space when you want to install something new.

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB Heatsink

(Image credit: Seagate)

MSRP: $259.99 / £184.99

The Seagate FireCuda 530 is one of the faster internal SSDs that money can buy right now, but the inclusion of an all-over metal heatsink means there's no messing around with having to buy the necessary cooling pad separately and struggle fitting it on. All you have to do is take the side panel off the console, unscrew the port, plug it in, and you're away.

WD Black P50 Game Drive

(Image credit: WD Black)

MSRP: $179.99 / £149.99

The WD Black P50 Game Drive does exactly what the name implies, it's an external SSD to store your games on. The P50 is available in capacities of up to 4TB, and offers respectable read and write speeds of 2,000 MB/s respectively. Its thick and rugged metal shell makes it ideal for something to sit next to your PS5 with no worries about its longevity.

WD My Passport SSD

(Image credit: Western Digital)

MSRP: $159.99 / £129.48 (1TB)

If portability is an absolute must, then it just doesn't come more compact than the WD My Passport SSD. This unit connects up via USB 3.0, the same output used by the controller and many official accessories, for a plug and play functionality.

PS5 gift guide - controllers

The PS5 doesn't have much in the way of third-party controller support right now, unfortunately, aside from a recently announced line of Scuf pro controllers which you won't be able to get your hands on until next year. With that said, the official gamepads are still top tier for what you're paying, especially when alternative colors are considered. As far as PS5 gifts are concerned, extra controllers are always a solid option.

PS5 DualSense wireless controller

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $69.99 / £59.99

A spare DualSense controller is essential for anyone wanting to play games locally with their friends and family, and it's certainly one of the nicer gamepads released in recent memory to boot.

PS5 Dualsense Cosmic Red

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $74.99 / £64.99

For those looking for a visually striking replacement (or second) controller, the Cosmic Red variant of the DualSense gamepad is certainly a sight to behold. Aside from the new splash of paint, it's the same ever-reliable controller.

PS5 DualSense Midnight Black

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $69.99 / £59.99

With the Midnight Black DualSense, you can flip the script from bright shining white all the way to the opposite end of the spectrum. The stylish black-on-black design provides a good change of pace from the original model's color scheme.

PS5 gift guide - subscriptions

As with any console over the past few years, online connectivity is paramount to getting the most out of the system. It's the same deal with the PS5, where various subscription services are available to take advantage out of the internet connectivity. Whether that means playing games with friends and family, or streaming content of any form. Subscription services prepaid cards make great PS5 gifts as it means they can spend more time gaming and less time worrying about renewing their plan.

PlayStation Plus

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $24.99 / £19.99 (months); $59.99 / £49.99 (12 months)

Anyone who wants to play online on their PS5 will need a PlayStation Plus subscription, which also grants access to monthly free games as well as exclusive discounts in the PlayStation store. You can get anything from one month to one year, and everything in between, though the annual subscription is the best value for money. It's a PS5 gift that keeps on giving, as they'll get at least two games per month included in that price.

PlayStation Now

(Image credit: Sony)

MSRP: $59.99 / £49.99 (12 months)

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based gaming service that grants its users a library spanning the entirety of PlayStation's illustrious history. At the time of writing, there are now over 800 games available to play, with new entries added monthly.

Squeeze the most out of the system's potential with the best PS5 monitor and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Later in the month, there are also Boxing day sales for gamers to look out for, too.