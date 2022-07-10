PS5 games are up to 71% off ahead of Prime Day

Amazon is gearing up for its annual sale next week with a range of PS5 deals on some of the biggest releases so far. We're seeing up to 71% off new releases and older gems alike right now, all just days before the official Prime Day PS5 deals on July 12.

The cheapest offers sit with a $19.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on GTA V and Battlefield 2042, with the latter being the recipient of that massive 71% saving (now $19.99, was $69.99 (opens in new tab)). However, we're also seeing heavy hitters like Elden Ring (now $49.94, was $59.99 (opens in new tab)) at record low prices as well. We rarely see so many PS5 deals sitting alongside one another at the same time, so if you've been waiting to stock up your current generation library, now's the time to get some backlog lined up.

We've been seeing Prime Day gaming deals ramping up over the last couple of days, but these offers have been filling in for a few weeks now. That means we don't know how long some of the heavier discounts will last, and we can't guarantee these prices will still be around next week.

You'll find all these offers just below, and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page.

Today's best PS5 deals

GTA V | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's has the PS5 version of GTA V down to just $19.99 this ahead of Prime Day, saving you $20 on the latest version of the game. That's perfect if you're yet to dive in on the current generation.



Battlefield 2042 | $69.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's an older game for sure, but you can save 71% on Battlefield 2042 in Amazon's latest PS5 deals. Whether you've been holding out for a discount or the new $20 sales price has piqued your curiosity, this is a massive $50 discount.



Ghostwire: Tokyo | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Ghostwire: Tokyo is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now, thanks to a $30 discount. We've only ever seen this price once before, last month, otherwise it's been hovering around $40 during its previous sales.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - We've seen Guardians of the Galaxy taking part in a few PS5 deals over the last few months, but we've only ever seen it $4 cheaper in the past. That makes this $29.99 sales price excellent value, especially considering you're saving a full $30 here.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Deluxe Edition | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the Deluxe Edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. You're saving $10 here, and grabbing a unique staff, celebration hats, skins, and the official digital soundtrack.



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | $59.99 $44.68 at Amazon

Save $15 - We first spotted this $15 discount on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga a few weeks ago, and it's stuck around for this Prime Day weekend. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the recent release - perfect if you've been holding out for a discount.



Elden Ring | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Elden Ring has been this price for a few weeks now, but that $10 discount has held on just long enough to make it to Prime Day. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the PS5 version of one of 2022's biggest titles.



