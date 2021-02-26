PS Plus games for March allegedly include Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Maquette

The PlayStation Plus games for March appear to have leaked online, and they include Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Just below, you can see a graphic that appeared online earlier today on February 26. As the original tweet notes, the PlayStation page for the Netherlands released the graphic showing that Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Farpoint VR, Remnant: From the Ashes, and Maquette would all be coming to the PS Plus service as free games to download for March.

Coming to PS Plus in March- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Maquette- Remnant from the Ashes- Farpoint VRvia https://t.co/lR29C9MRim pic.twitter.com/LEb3aHcyXIFebruary 26, 2021 See more

However, the link has since been deleted by the official PlayStation Facebook page for the Netherlands. Right now, there's been no official indication from any Sony sources that the lineup is accurate, but if an official PlayStation Facebook page is putting it out, you've got to imagine it's based in some fact.

As for the games themselves, it's excellent to see Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake taking the spotlight for the month. Just yesterday at a PlayStation State of Play showcase, Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade was revealed, an upgraded version of the game that features story DLC starring none other than Yuffie Kasaragi. Additionally, there's a free PS5 upgrade available for people who own the game on PS4, but this offer allegedly doesn't extend to those who download the game through the PS Plus service.

Elsewhere, Maquette is an eye-catching game from Annapurna, and it appears to be launching straight onto the PS Plus service for March. From developer Graceful Decay, Maquette is a first-person puzzle game, which uses perspectives to reshape and resize objects into towering skyscrapers and buildings that can fit into the palm of your hand. It's certainly an intriguing game to keep an eye on for next month.

