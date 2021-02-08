Annapurna puzzler Maquette will star Bryce Dallas Howard and debut next month

Maquette, a beautiful puzzle game from Annapurna Interactive, has set a March 2 release date and revealed its two stars: actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel. Check out the cast announce trailer above and read on for me.

Howard (Jurassic World, Black Mirror) and Gabel (Fringe, Salem) will play fictional lovers Kenzie and Michael who are looking back on their relationship. In the first person puzzle game you'll navigate their memories by exploring worlds-within-worlds that are quite honestly breathtaking. Billed as a "recursive puzzle game" Maquette will take you through chapters of Kenzie and Michael's love story in different environments that tell a tale of love and loss. Expect to cry both tears of frustration and sadness.

"I've been wanting to get more involved in video games for years because games do something in storytelling that movies and literature don’t: they encourage people to play an active role in the story," says Bryce Dallas Howard. “So when I was offered the chance to work with Annapurna on Maquette, I was very excited to dive into this immersive emotional experience. What I love about this game is that, even though our voices are guiding you through the narrative, you're still the one that needs to figure out how to solve the puzzles in order to finish the story. And because the game is recursive, there are infinite possibilities as to how the pieces come together."

The game draws inspiration from San Francisco, with architecture that reminds you of the city, a dreamy city atmosphere, and music that will have you feeling like you're walking around the Bay Area. I got a chance to try it out at PAX East last year - the visuals are stunning and the puzzles are interactive and gripping. Maquette releases on PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam March 2.