New PlayStation State of Play arriving next week, with 10 games for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation has announced a time and date for the latest State of Play - this Thursday, February 25 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET /10pm BST. The State of Play will air on YouTube and Twitch. Fingers crossed for God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West.

State of Play returns this Thursday! Tune in live at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET to see updates and deep dives for games coming to PS4 and PS5.

The show will be all about the games, with new announcements promised, but nothing in regards to PS5.

"State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase," said Sid Shuman, senior director of SIE Content Communications.

"The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Can’t wait to hear what you think! And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead."

Hopefully, we'll have something new to add to the list of upcoming PS5 games, and some new video game release dates for the games we're already hyped about. Some sign that a suggested God of War: Ragnarok delay is just doomsaying would definitely perk up 2021.

