How to upgrade weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

To upgrade weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, like your Swords and Bow, you need to find Kaheva's Forge, where you meet the blacksmith goddess who can increase the damage of your weapons if you bring her Azure Damascus Ingots - and Time Crystals in great quantities. For more info on how this is done, we'll explain the full process of upgrading weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown below.

How to upgrade your swords and bow in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To upgrade your weapons and their damage in The Lost Crown, players need to do the following:

Complete the story up until the point where you acquire the bow from Menolias Return to the Haven, the hub zone with the merchant and training To the left of the merchant mage is a new glowing symbol on the wall Interact with the symbol to turn it into a door and pass through it You'll enter Kaheva's Forge, a room with a fifteen foot tall fire goddess working an anvil. Go say hello.

From this point on, you can go speak to Kaheva at any point to upgrade your weapons, which costs an increasing amount of Time Crystals as well as Azure Damascus Ingots, rare materials found throughout the map. They're not that easy to find, but don't worry - we'll show you how to get them in our Prince of Persia Lost Crown Azure Damascus Ingots guide.

Upgrading your weapons doesn't change how they function, only increasing their damage. You'll definitely want to do this, as later enemies and bosses can get distressingly spongy and can wear down even the most experienced player if you can't chip their health away quickly enough.

