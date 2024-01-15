Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Azure Damascus Ingot locations

The Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Azure Damascus Ingots are one of the most prized collectibles you can find, special metal ore used at Kaheva's Forge to upgrade your sword and bow. Finding these ingots' locations is difficult and there's no real trick to it beyond going out there and searching Mt. Qaf for yourself - though of course, having a map with all their locations and what you need to find them will certainly help! With that in mind, we'll show you how to find Azure Damascus Ingots in The Lost Crown, as well as what abilities you'll need to reach them.

Azure Damascus Ingot locations in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While there may be more Azure Damascus Ingots in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, here's every single one we've found so far and what you'll need to get to them. You can click on the icon in the top right corner of the map to zoom in and get further detail.

Requires Dash. In the top left of the room full of stairs that shift depending on what direction you're facing is a gate that follows the same rules. Get right up to it, then face away so it opens, then dash through. No requirement. The room to the right of this one seals you in and spawns in enemies, but if you can defeat all of them, you can progress to this Ingot. Requires Bow. Revealing an ascending path of platforms by shooting at bulbs takes you to a little loop of tunnels filled with thorns and exploding bugs. Follow it to the lower left corner to the Ingot waiting. Requires Dash, Double-Jump. This room is simply a platforming challenge of moving spikes. Wall-jumping across to the far left side will grant you an Ingot. Requires Chakram Teleport. Teleport through the gate under the waterwheels and you'll follow a path down into a big room full of bodies. Smash the right-hand wall to reveal a secret room with an Ingot inside. Requires Chakram Teleport or Double-Jump. Simply on a ledge above the Training Tutor in the Haven is an Ingot that requires either ability to reach that high. Requires all abilities. Using all your abilities, cross the gauntlet of thorns leading to the secret lighthouse. When you reach it, go up the stairs and drop through the wooden floor, then smash the left-hand wall to reveal a secret room with an Ingot. Requires Chakram Teleport. Drop down through the floor near where you first enter Mt. Qaf and there's a gate on the right you can throw your Chakram through. Teleport across to find a chest with an Ingot. Requires Air Dash. A simple gauntlet of conveyer belts, spikes and poison, evasive players can head from the left to the right and up the shaft to this chest with an Ingot. Requires either Chakram Teleport or Dimensional Claw. A little sealed room has an Ingot inside it - you can either teleport in through the gate on the left, or blow up the wall on the right to get inside.

This isn't every Ingot in the game, as Mt. Qaf is huge and we're still exploring, but it is enough to fully upgrade either the swords or the bow, doing massive damage to enemies in combat.

Of course, if you need a refresher on how these ingots are actually used, check out our Prince of Persia Lost Crown weapon upgrades guide for more info on refining your blades and bow at Kaheva's Forge.

