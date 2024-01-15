Full Prince of Persia The Lost Crown map and where to get it

The full Prince of Persia The Lost Crown map is deceptively big, with a whole metropolis hidden in Mt. Qaf for Sargon to find and chart along the way, though it'll take a little bit of gameplay before you actually unlock the in-game map itself. Below, we've got the full world map laid out for you if you need the reference, as well as the location of the Eye of the Wanderer, the special key item that allows you to reveal the map for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

How to get the Map for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As mentioned above, the map for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is unlocked through an item called the Eye of the Wanderer. Don't worry, it's impossible to miss this key item - once you reach Mt. Qaf and split up from the other Immortals, simply keep going right, fighting your way through all the enemies you find.

About 10-15 minutes after reaching Mt. Qaf, you should find a golden Wak-Wak Tree that acts as a checkpoint, and a young girl will emerge to talk to you. She'll give you the Eye of the Wanderer, which will unlock the map in your menu. It's worth bearing in mind that the map doesn't come pre-filled - you uncover it as you go, and can check back to see what you've found via the Eye.

Full Map for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The full map for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is displayed above. Feel free to click on the icon in the top right of the image for greater detail.

The map is uncovered as you progress, but each area also has the Young Girl who gave you the Eye of the Wanderer hidden somewhere within it, usually in a dead end path. You can pay her 50 Time Crystals to have that region revealed within the map, the areas you haven't been to yet shaded darker than normal to mark that you still have yet to explore (hence why some areas on the map above are darker).

Of course, if you're finding travel around the map a little arduous or difficult, we have some info on the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown fast travel system, or check out our guide on whether you should be using Guided or Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

