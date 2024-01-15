Should you choose Guided or Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

Should you pick Guided mode or Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown? It's one of the first things you're asked to choose and the game can be a little hard to understand when it comes to explaining what either mode actually does for you. Fortunately, we're here to explain the difference between Exploration and Guided mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, as well as how you can switch between them at any point in the game with absolutely no consequences.

Should you pick Guided or Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You should pick Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown if, appropriately enough, you enjoy exploration and finding your own way through the game. If you'd prefer a smoother, more linear experience, you should choose Guided mode. The difference between the two modes is purely what's displayed on the in-game map, once you unlock it.

To explain, in Guided Mode, your map constantly shows the location of your next objective, as well as marking what obstacles you can and can't get past with your current abilities (green and red doorways respectively).

In Exploration Mode, those specific markers get removed, though your map will still have all the other markers that represent vendors, checkpoints and more besides.

The idea is that Exploration Mode pushes you to explore the world more to find your way forward, in true Metroidvania style. That doesn't mean you'll have no information - characters and the world should provide hints about the direction you're headed - but the path forward is a lot clearer on Guided Mode.

How to switch between Exploration and Guided mode

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can swap between Exploration and Guided mode in Prince of Persia at any point by simply pausing the game and opening up the settings menu, where Guided Mode is a toggleable option you can switch between during gameplay. Don't worry - you can switch between them as much as you like, and there's no consequences for doing so!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission