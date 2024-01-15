Should you choose Guided or Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

By Joel Franey
published

Exploration mode and Guided mode in Prince of Persia provide more or less hints about where to go, with special map icons.

Prince of Persia Lost Crown Guided or Exploration mode
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

Should you pick Guided mode or Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown? It's one of the first things you're asked to choose and the game can be a little hard to understand when it comes to explaining what either mode actually does for you. Fortunately, we're here to explain the difference between Exploration and Guided mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, as well as how you can switch between them at any point in the game with absolutely no consequences.

Should you pick Guided or Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

Prince of Persia Lost Crown Guided or Exploration mode

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
More Prince of Persia The Lost Crown guides

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown tips
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown fast travel
Best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Athra Surges
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown map

You should pick Exploration mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown if, appropriately enough, you enjoy exploration and finding your own way through the game. If you'd prefer a smoother, more linear experience, you should choose Guided mode. The difference between the two modes is purely what's displayed on the in-game map, once you unlock it.

To explain, in Guided Mode, your map constantly shows the location of your next objective, as well as marking what obstacles you can and can't get past with your current abilities (green and red doorways respectively). 

In Exploration Mode, those specific markers get removed, though your map will still have all the other markers that represent vendors, checkpoints and more besides. 

The idea is that Exploration Mode pushes you to explore the world more to find your way forward, in true Metroidvania style. That doesn't mean you'll have no information - characters and the world should provide hints about the direction you're headed - but the path forward is a lot clearer on Guided Mode.

How to switch between Exploration and Guided mode

Prince of Persia Lost Crown Guided or Exploration mode

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can swap between Exploration and Guided mode in Prince of Persia at any point by simply pausing the game and opening up the settings menu, where Guided Mode is a toggleable option you can switch between during gameplay. Don't worry - you can switch between them as much as you like, and there's no consequences for doing so!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments