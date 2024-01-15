How to fast travel in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

The Prince of Persia The Lost Crown fast travel system is, by design, a fairly limited one, as the developers would clearly rather than players explore Mount Qaf rather than just teleport between key locations without seeing what they can find along the way. However, there is still a way to fast travel, unlocked a few hours into the game via special Homa Statues that we'll explain below. Here's how to fast travel in The Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

How to unlock Fast Travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Fast Travel in Prince of the Persia The Lost Crown is unlocked about 3-4 hours into the main story, specifically after you beat the Chimera boss fight against Jahander and get the Rush of the Simurgh / air dash power.

After this point, you'll be able to use this power and others you unlock from that point on to access various Homa Statues across the map, each one of which acts as a fast travel point you can immediately teleport between. These statues start off looking like the broken-reality orbs that you damage to reform objects, but once you strike them, they'll permanently become the fast travel points you need. There's one in the top-left hand corner of the Haven, the hub zone at the middle of the map where you upgrade weapons and buy gear.

It's worth being clear that there aren't many Homa Statues for you to fast travel between, usually one per "region", and not always somewhere you'd expect to find them. Again, this seems like a pretty limited system by design, so when travelling long distances, the best you can hope for is to get back to the general area as a whole, then go on foot to the particular point you want. Of course, if you're finding exploration a little tough, our guide on Exploration or Guided mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown should help you work out how you approach such things.

