The Prince of Persia The Lost Crown region known as the Depths is somewhere you'll get thrown after a supposed-to-lose boss fight with Vahram, placing you in these dank sewers with your map taken away, and a mysterious old man leading you on a merry dance throughout the whole thing. Clearly this isn't ideal, and the Depths aren't a particularly friendly place at the best of times, but don't worry: we'll lead you through it with our special guide below, as well as what you do and don't need to avoid. Here's our spoiler-free guide on how to get through the Depths in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Where to go in the Depths in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

The route for the Depths and to find the old hermit is laid out above. Obviously there's no map given to you at this point - that's part of what makes it so tricky - but you can use the above map as a resource for navigation and a replacement for the one that you don't have. Once you reach the endpoint above, you'll get the Eye of the Wanderer back, as well as the Shadow of the Simurgh, a special ability that allows you to escape this area and move on.

The important thing in this area is to exercise caution, and not get distracted from the path. The Depths are a pretty unpleasant place at the best of times, with poison effects and enemies who can inflict a condition that reduces your max health. Wait until you have your map and new abilities back, then start to explore only then, if you're not sick of the Depths already.

