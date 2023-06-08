Prime Video has shared its plans to launch an ad-supported subscription option for those who want to access its streaming catalog, but don't want to pay premium price for it. According to a new report from Wall Street Journal, Amazon has officially kicked off conversations about the development among leadership, meaning that it might not be long until it follows in the footsteps of Disney Plus and Netflix.

The publication also states that Amazon's ad revenue is up $9.5 billion in the first quarter of this year, so it's hardly surprising that it wants to capitalize on that. As it prepares to buy the rights to a bunch of big media properties, including the National Basketball Association's broadcast rights, people have been wondering where the company will source the funds from; well, ad money via a lower-tier plan might just be the answer.

"We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience," Cem Sibay, Vice President, Prime Video said, before noting that HBO's Max has been added to the platform's roster of channels. "It's truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics' response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan-favorite entertainment on Prime Video."

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery added, "Our common goal is to delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers."

As it stands, Prime Video subscribers pay $14.99/£8.99 a month to watch the likes of The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more. At the same time, they get the benefits associated with Prime whenever they shop with Amazon, such as speedy one-day delivery. It's unclear how much cheaper an ad tier might be, if it would be cheaper at all, or whether it'd include Prime's other perks.

For comparison, Netflix's subscription charges range from $6.99/£4.99, for a standard package with ads, to a premium package at $19.99/£15.99 a month.

