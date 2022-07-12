Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals 2022 - save up to 60% in the D&D sale

If you want to get into D&D or want to fill up the gaps in your collection, the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals are your chance. You can currently save up to half price on many of the latest books, and almost all entries in the range are heavily discounted.
As an example, the horror-tinged Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft has been massively reduced by 61%, bringing it crashing down to the lowest-ever price of $19.42 at Amazon (was $49.95) (opens in new tab). Similarly, the as-yet-unreleased Spelljammer set is enjoying a reduction of $10 right now - you can pre-order it for $59.99 at Amazon instead of $69.99 as part of the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals.
It's not just new books that are getting slashed in price, of course. The Prime Day D&D deals are offering savings on nearly the entire back catalog as well, so you should be able to find a good deal on what you want.
We've listed the savings that caught our eye below, and you'll find more offers further down the page.
Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - starter sets
D&D Starter Set |
$19.99 $13.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $7 - Sure, there's a new D&D starter set coming out at the end of the month (you can currently pre-order it from Target). However, this older version is still the ideal entry-point to the series with an easy-to-follow adventure, a rulebook, pre-generated characters, and dice.
UK price: £16.99 at Amazon (no discount) (opens in new tab)
D&D Essentials Kit |
$24.99 $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $6 - This is fundamentally another starter set, but it differs thanks to being more of a sandbox adventure (in other words, you can go wherever you like and tackle missions in any order). It also has all the info you need to run or play in a game, including dice.
UK price:
£24.99 £21.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - rulebooks
Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft |
$49.95 $19.42 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - Phew, that's a massive price cut on this book for the Prime Day D&D deals. In fact, it's only ever been a few dollars cheaper. A total bargain on one of the best setting books out there.
UK deal:
£41.50 £33.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Player's Handbook |
$49.95 $22.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $27 - Once you've gotten your head around the basic rules, you should definitely get the full Player's Handbook. It contains everything you could ever need to play, and at the moment it's not all that far off its lowest ever price thanks to a 54% discount.
UK price: £31.38 at Amazon (no discount) (opens in new tab)
Monster Manual |
$49.95 $26.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $23 - Once you've picked up the Player's Handbook and the Dungeon Master's Guide, you need to grab this hefty tome. It's been cheaper in the past, but because it includes hundreds of monsters to use in your campaigns, it's one of the better Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals.
UK deal:
£38.99 £30.76 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Tasha's Cauldron of Everything |
$49.95 $27.18 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $23 - This book caused a massive sea-change in D&D recently thanks to its new subclass options, so we'd highly recommend picking it up if you want something a little different for your games. It's an essential purchase and hasn't ever been cheaper.
UK deal:
£41.99 £33.18 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Dungeon Master's Guide |
$50 $27.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $23 - As is only right considering the fact that the other core rulebooks are reduced in today's Prime Day D&D deals, this guide to running games is also reduced by 44%. This isn't a historic low price, but it's so crammed with inspiration and tips that the value is still strong here.
UK deal:
£41.50 £36.15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse |
$49.95 $29.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - In terms of essential D&D updates, this one comes pretty high up the list. It collects info from numerous other books into one tome, allowing you to access new player races, monsters, and more that have been adjusted for a setting-neutral world. It's never been cheaper, either.
Fizban's Treasury of Dragons |
$49.95 $29.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - A lot's been said about the 'Dungeons' part of D&D, but not as much focus has been put on the other side of its title for a while. That changes with this book, now a whole lot less in the Prime Day D&D deals. That's its lowest ever price, too.
Xanathar's Guide to Everything |
$49.95 $32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $17 - IRegardless of whether you're a player or Dungeon Master, it's worth having Xanathar's Guide to Everything because it adds extra subclasses, story options, and DM tips. We've seen it for less before, but we'll still take that price nonetheless.
UK price: £33.48 at Amazon (no discount) (opens in new tab)
Spelljammer: Adventures in Space |
$69.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - This new science fantasy spin on D&D isn't even out yet, but it's already enjoying a small discount ahead of launching this August.
Prime Day D&D deals - adventures
Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus |
$49.95 $23.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $26 - If you had to describe this particular campaign in 60 seconds, it's best as 'Mad Max, but fantasy'. This adventure into hell is at its lowest ever price.
UK price: £33.98 at Amazon (no discount) (opens in new tab)
Candlekeep Mysteries |
$49.95 $25.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $24 - If you'd rather have a series of one-shot quests to draw from, this is ideal. It's filled with numerous adventures you can slot into any campaign or world, and that's the cheapest it's ever been.
UK price: £35.08 at Amazon (no discount) (opens in new tab)
Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden |
$49.95 $26.70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $23 - This horror-tinged campaign set in the far north is one of the most recent D&D adventures, so seeing it take such a steep discount for the Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals is awesome. It's been cheaper in the past, but not by much.
UK deal:
£41.50 £30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos |
$49.95 $31.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $18 - If you ever fancied going to wizard school, this is the book for you. It's currently at its lowest ever price, making this a bargain in the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals.
UK deal:
£44.99 £34.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Wild Beyond the Witchlight |
$49.95 $33.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $16 - This whimsical adventure in the fairy domain of the Feywild is currently on offer for 34% less. That's not its lowest ever price, but it's still OK compared to the average cost.
Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel |
$49.95 $44.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $5 - Much like Candlekeep Mysteries, this upcoming book (due July 19) is made up of multiple one-shot adventures that can be inserted into any campaign or homebrew world.
UK price:
£41.99 £35.16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
