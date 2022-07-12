Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals 2022 - save up to 60% in the D&D sale

If you want to get into D&D or want to fill up the gaps in your collection, the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals are your chance. You can currently save up to half price on many of the latest books, and almost all entries in the range are heavily discounted.

As an example, the horror-tinged Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft has been massively reduced by 61%, bringing it crashing down to the lowest-ever price of $19.42 at Amazon (was $49.95) (opens in new tab). Similarly, the as-yet-unreleased Spelljammer set is enjoying a reduction of $10 right now - you can pre-order it for $59.99 at Amazon instead of $69.99 as part of the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals.

It's not just new books that are getting slashed in price, of course. The Prime Day D&D deals are offering savings on nearly the entire back catalog as well, so you should be able to find a good deal on what you want.

We've listed the savings that caught our eye below, and you'll find more offers further down the page.

Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - starter sets

(opens in new tab) D&D Essentials Kit | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - This is fundamentally another starter set, but it differs thanks to being more of a sandbox adventure (in other words, you can go wherever you like and tackle missions in any order). It also has all the info you need to run or play in a game, including dice.



UK price: £24.99 £21.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - rulebooks

(opens in new tab) Dungeon Master's Guide | $50 $27.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23 - As is only right considering the fact that the other core rulebooks are reduced in today's Prime Day D&D deals, this guide to running games is also reduced by 44%. This isn't a historic low price, but it's so crammed with inspiration and tips that the value is still strong here.



UK deal: £41.50 £36.15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse | $49.95 $29.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - In terms of essential D&D updates, this one comes pretty high up the list. It collects info from numerous other books into one tome, allowing you to access new player races, monsters, and more that have been adjusted for a setting-neutral world. It's never been cheaper, either.



(opens in new tab) Fizban's Treasury of Dragons | $49.95 $29.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A lot's been said about the 'Dungeons' part of D&D, but not as much focus has been put on the other side of its title for a while. That changes with this book, now a whole lot less in the Prime Day D&D deals. That's its lowest ever price, too.



(opens in new tab) Spelljammer: Adventures in Space | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This new science fantasy spin on D&D isn't even out yet, but it's already enjoying a small discount ahead of launching this August.



Prime Day D&D deals - adventures

(opens in new tab) The Wild Beyond the Witchlight | $49.95 $33.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $16 - This whimsical adventure in the fairy domain of the Feywild is currently on offer for 34% less. That's not its lowest ever price, but it's still OK compared to the average cost.



For more offers, don't forget to check out these Prime Day gaming deals. You can also find bargains with Prime Day board game deals and Prime Day Lego deals.