Prices slashed on these cheap PlayStation Plus deals for 12-month subscriptions

How on earth are these PlayStation Plus deals still in stock? We haven't seen anyone else come close since this amazing deal went live nearly two weeks ago. We're used to seeing this site run great promo PlayStation Plus prices, but they usually go back up after a few days.

PS Plus is pretty much a necessity in getting the most out of your PlayStation setup, particularly if you're going to be playing online, so cheap PlayStation Plus deals like these always comes in handy. CD Keys is offering 37% off a year's membership at the moment, making it $39.49 right now instead of $60. Meanwhile, UK gamers are seeing the price of their 12-month PS Plus subscription codes cut by 26%, meaning it now costs £36.79 . Because these codes are compatible with all memberships (be they old or new), that means anyone can take advantage of this bargain.

And don't worry - if you've already got a sub and pick up this cheap PlayStation Plus deal as well, it'll just stack on top of your existing months. Got two months left on the docket? Buy this and you'll now have 14, and so on. Because PS Plus accounts will almost certainly be carried across to the PS5 too, that means it should last you until and then into the next gen (and, hey, anything we can save now in preparation for the probably-higher-than-we'd-like PS5 price is worth doing).

Cheap PlayStation Plus deal

More PlayStation Plus offers:

PlayStation Plus is worth investing in for more than its online functionality, of course. Members will get a handful of exclusive games each month that they can keep so long as they have a membership, not to mention a fair few deals that can't be accessed by anyone else. It's easily one of the most essential PS4 accessories as a result.