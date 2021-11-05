Pokemon Go Festival of Lights start time and how to catch Dedenne

The Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event is a brand new event Niantic is debuting in Pokemon Go that will celebrate the Diwali Festival of Lights. As with other events in the game, this will allow for trainers to see a bevy of Pokemon appear in the wild as well as a change in the Raids.

However, for this event, Pokemon Go will add Dedenne to the popular game for the first time. The Electric and Fairy-type from the Kalos region will be catchable and is bringing a ton of other Electric types to the game.

There will be plenty for trainers to do during the Pokemon Go Festival of Lights and we’ve compiled it all in one place in this handy guide.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Event Start Time

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Festival of Lights event in Pokemon Go will begin Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time and end Sunday, November 14 at 8 p.m. local time.

As mentioned above, trainers will see an abundance of Electric-type Pokemon during the event. Pokemon including Pikachu, Magnemite, Electrike, Blitzle, Tynamo and the debuting Dedenne will be showing up more often in the wild.

But there are some other Pokemon that will be popping up. Slugma, Whismur, Cottonee, Fennekin are also expected to appear with Darumaka and Litwick appearing as rare encounters in the wild.

How to Catch Dedenne in Pokemon Go

Dedenne will be readily available in Pokemon Go during the Festival of Lights so trainers will have plenty of time to add this rodent Pokemon to their collection.

The easiest way to find Dedenne in Pokemon Go during the new event will be in the wild. It will frequently appear in the overworld, especially around PokeStops. If you need a little bit of help gathering wild Pokemon to your location, pop an Incense to get Pokemon featured in the event to appear near you.

Dedenne will also be appearing in One-Star Raids during the event. These Raids can be completed alone, and Dedenne shouldn’t be difficult to beat and catch. If you still need a little help, Dedenne is an Electric and Fairy-type, making it weak to Ground and Poison-type attacks. Using Pokemon like Rhyperior or Excadrill will do the trick.

Festival of Lights Special and Field Research Tasks

When the event begins in your region, the Special Research that continues the Misunderstood Mischief story involving Hoopa will continue.

Complete the following tasks to continue to the next step

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Special Tasks Task Reward Make a new friend Meditite Send 10 Gifts to friends Chinchou Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon Silver Pinap Berry (x2)

Completion Rewards - Blitzle, Poffin (x2), Dedenne Candy (x10)

As for Field Research tasks, trainers can spin PokeStops to earn an event-exclusive task--if they have space in their tabs--which can give players some Pokemon encounters and items. There are six Festival of Lights Field Research tasks to complete and you can read about them below.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Special Research Tasks Task Reward Catch 5 different species of Electric-type Pokemon Blitzle Catch 5 Electric-type Pokemon Magnemite or Electrike Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon Vulpix or Litleo Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts Blitzle Send 5 Gifts to friends Magmar Walk 1km Poke Ball (x10) or Great Ball (x5)

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Raids

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Raids will be shifting at the start of the Festival of Lights and as trainers may suspect, they will be occupied by Electric and Fire-type Pokemon. Rare Pokemon like Electabuzz and Magmar will be appearing in Three-Star Raids, while the new Pokemon Dedenne will be occupying One-Star Raids.

The Swords of Justice, Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion, will be the Legendaries that pop up in Five-Star Raids while Mega Manectric will return in Mega Raids. It’s not often that Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion appear in Raids so trainers should take advantage and try and catch all three of them while they can.

As for Mega Manectric, like other Megas, it’s not easy to gather the Mega Energy needed to Mega-Evolve Manectric. Be sure to battle as many Mega Manectric as possible to earn enough energy to perform the evolution. Trainers will need 200 Manectric Mega Energy.

Here’s the complete rundown of which Pokemon appear in which Raids during the Festival of Lights:

Festival of Lights One Star Raids

Charmander

Vulpix

Chinchou

Litwick

Dedenne

Festival of Lights Three Star Raids

Alolan Raichu

Electabuzz

Magmar

Bellossom

Festival of Lights Five Star Raids

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Festival of Lights Mega Raids

Mega Manectric

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Eggs

Eggs trainers receive from Friends will also see different Pokemon hatch from them. Grabbing a 7km Eggs from Gifts will give trainers a chance to hatch from a pool of interesting Pokemon including a handful of Baby Pokemon.

If you’re looking for specific Pokemon to try and hatch, Chinchou is a great option as its evolution Lanturn is great in the Ultra League format. Alolan Geodude’s evolution Golem may not be the best in PVP, but can really put in work in specific Raids against Flying and Ice-type Pokemon like Yveltal, Lugia and especially Articuno.

Elekid’s final evolution, Electivire, is a great option against Water and Flying-type Pokemon. It has high attack stats and comes with powerful Electric-type moves.

Here’s the complete list of Pokemon that can be hatched from 7km Eggs found during the Festival of Lights:

Alolan Geodude (common)

Chinchou (common)

Pichu (common)

Vulpix (uncommon)

Magby (rare)

Elekid (rare)

Budew (super rare)

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Bonuses

During the Festival of Light event, Friendship levels will increase twice as fast. Gifts will provide increased rewards and trainers will be able to open up to 45 Gifts per day.

In India, trainers can enjoy an exclusive bonus on Sunday, November 7 from 4-7 pm local time. During that three-hour window, trainers in India will find Blitzle and Dedenne more frequently in the wild and earn double the catch candy.

Trainers can enjoy new avatar items and stickers during the event. Trainers can pick up a free Festival of Lights t-shirt. There will also be Dedenne-inspired apparel that trainers can purchase with Coins.

Spinning PokeStops and opening up Gifts can also give trainers special Dedenne stickers. Pick some up and send them to your friends.

