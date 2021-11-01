Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event will debut Dedenne this week

The Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event kicks off this Friday, November 5, and will see the addition of the electric fairy Dedenne alongside a whole bunch of bonuses and Shiny Pokemon.

The Festival of Lights will run from 10am local time on November 5 through 8pm local time on November 14, developer Niantic announced , with a special fireworks display celebrating its launch. Another event, With Light Comes Shadow, will start on November 9 and run through an unspecified date. The latter stars Team GO Rocket, who will apparently "be appearing significantly more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons" throughout the event.

During the Festival of Lights, Friendship gains will be doubled, gifts will grant improved rewards, and you'll be able to open a maximum of 45 gifts per day. You'll also encounter a range of Pokemon in a variety of ways, from wild encounters to eggs, and many of these may spawn as Shinies. Here's the full lineup:

Festival of Lights wild encounters

Pikachu (Shiny)

Magnemite (Shiny)

Slugma

Whismur (Shiny)

Electrike (Shiny)

Blitzle (Shiny)

Cottonee

Tyanmo

Fenneikin

Dedenne

Darumaka (Shiny, rare)

Litwick (Shiny, rare)

Festival of Lights research task encounters

Vulpix (Shiny)

Magnemite (Shiny)

Electabuzz (Shiny

Magmar (Shiny)

Electrike (Shiny)

Blitzle (Shiny)

Darumaka (Shiny)

Litleo

Dedenne (Rare)

Festival of Lights raids

Charmander (Shiny, one-star)

Vulpix (Shiny, one-star)

Chinchou (Shiny, one-star)

Litwick (One-star)

Dedenne (One-star)

Alolan Raichu (Shiny, three-star)

Electabuzz (Shiny, three-star)

Magmar (Shiny, three-star)

Bellossom (Three-star)

Cobalion (Shiny, five-star, will know Sacred Sword)

Terrakion (Shiny, five-star, will know Sacred Sword)

Virizion (Shiny, five-star, will know Sacred Sword)

Mega Manectric (Shiny, mega)

Festival of Lights eggs

Alolan Geodude (Shiny)

Chinchou (Shiny)

Pichu (Shiny)

Vulpix (Shiny)

Magby (Shiny)

Elekid (Shiny)

Budew (Shiny)

