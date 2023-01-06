PlayStation boss says finding a PS5 should be "much easier" from now on

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan says the PS5 shortage that's plagued the console's availability for more than two years is nearing its end.

Speaking this week at CES 2023 (thanks, CNET (opens in new tab)), Ryan had good news for folks still trying to buy a PS5. According to the PlayStation boss, not only should it be "much easier" to find PS5 stock right now, but he also expects that increase in availability to continue well into the future.

"Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally starting from this point forward," Ryan said.

As it would turn out, increasing supply to meet demand has proved a winning strategy for Sony, which recently announced that the PS5 had topped 30 million units sold globally. That's still short of a third of the goal of 100 million units sold Sony set back in October 2020, but the PS5 still has a good few years left in its lifespan to get there.

A tantalizing list of upcoming PS5 games including Final Fantasy 16, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Forspoken - not to mention a robust catalog of great games that are already available on the console - will surely help continue Sony's sales momentum in the console space. Oh, and then there are the rumors of a PS5 Slim that's supposedly cheaper and more compact than the original, but we're getting ahead of ourselves there, as there's been no official word from Sony on that.

