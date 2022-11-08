A new PS5 Slim could be cheaper to buy, run, and ship – so when can we get it?

Are we finally getting a PS5 Slim? That's the rumor over at dedicated leak site The Leak (opens in new tab), which says that a slimmed-down version of the PlayStation 5 could be coming as soon as next year. The new console is said to be a new base model to replace the existing PS5. It doesn't look like the console will be called 'PS5 Slim', breaking somewhat with tradition, but will be smaller, more compact, and less energy-intensive with equivalent performance, according to the leak.

The report states that production of the new console will start in early 2023, releasing to stores and shoppers in the second half of the year, which isn't very far away – and may be enough to sway late PS5 adopters to hold out a little longer for a slimmed-down model.

Slim pickings

The PS5 Slim reportedly "uses less voltage and therefore runs cooler. It's also more lightweight because of it." That latter point is crucial for Sony, given the high shipping costs involved in moving bulky electronics around the globe – not to mention the cost of materials for larger models. A slimmed-down PS5 should be cheaper to make, cheaper to ship, and therefore cheaper to sell – ideally passing on at least some of those savings to shoppers. Time will tell on that one.

Sony already upped the price of its PS5 in some territories , in response to rising inflation, so a slightly discounted model would certainly be welcome. A PS5 console that uses up less electricity would be a real boon too, especially at a time of spiking energy prices across the UK and Europe. Having to choose between heating your home or playing God of War: Ragnarok is not a happy holiday.

A 2023 timeline fits with the release schedules of previous 'Slim' models too, which generally took around three years to come to market for the PS3 and PS4 – that being how long it takes for Sony to condense a gaming machine's innards effectively, while getting through enough stock of its base console before selling a new model.

In late 2023, we'll have hit that three-year mark. A good rule with any console leaks is that they tend to cite release dates a little too early – many market factors affect launch dates, such as chip shortages, production delays, and sales performance for existing consoles. But 2023 sounds like a reasonable window, especially if the PS5 Slim lands in time for holiday sales in November/December, just don't be too upset if you end up waiting until early 2024 for a sleeker model, as anything can happen. That timeline also matches up with a prior report by leaker Tom Henderson , who claimed that a new PlayStation model would be launching next year, largely keeping the design of the current console, but apparently with a detachable disc drive.

We're hoping for more changes than that, given the divisive design for the original PS5 console – a cross between a spaceship and a tuxedo, at least from this writer's perspective – as a Slim model is a great opportunity to make something more conducive to the average living room. We don't expect a PS5 as small as this fan-made model , which is somehow just 2cm tall, but any reduction in size would be a welcome change.

The Leak started out as a music community group covering album releases, but has some history leaking PSVR2 details in the past – so seems to have reliable sources somewhere within Sony's machinery. As ever, take this leak with a pinch of salt, and keep your eye out for further reports on our site to corroborate what we've heard about a PS5 Slim so far.

