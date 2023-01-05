PS5 sales top 30 million, closing in on a third of lifetime goal

The PS5 has sold 30 million copies around the world since 2020's launch, Sony has announced.

Yesterday at the CES 2023 conference in Las Vegas, Sony unveiled the new statistic for the new-gen console. The PS5 has now sold through 30 million units worldwide, since it launched just over two years ago in November 2020 around the world, bringing the console to another milestone.

Also confirmed today: December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales, bringing the total to more than 30 million units sold worldwide.Thanks for playing, everyone – 2023’s gonna be a great year!January 5, 2023 See more

This means the PS5 is nearly a third of the way to meeting its lifetime sales target set by Sony back in October 2020. Prior to the console even launching, Sony stated it had some pretty lofty goals for the forthcoming console, aiming for 100 million lifetime sales around the world.

In fact, the new sales milestone for the PS5 is no doubt helped by one key factor from late 2022. In December, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced that all issues facing supplies of PS5 consoles had effectively been resolved, claiming that the console would be significantly easier to find going forward.

Ryan didn't delve into specifics on how this had been achieved, but it finally ended a problem that's been hampering the PS5 since launch in November 2020. If the PS5 supply issues really have been resolved, two years after launch, then we could see the PS5 racing past 40 million units sold within the next 12 months.

Considering PlayStation had a banner year for 2022 in terms of games, with the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and The Last of Us Part 1, perhaps it's no surprise the PS5 has reached this new milestone.

Elsewhere at CES, Sony revealed Project Leonardo, an accessibility controller kit designed specifically for PS5.

Check out our guide to all the upcoming PS5 games guide for a full look over all the exclusive titles yet to come for the new-gen console.