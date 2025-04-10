"Terrible financial decision on my end": Switch 2 hopeful moves out of new apartment and flies over 800 miles to be first in line for the console at Nintendo's unopened San Francisco store

A second Switch 2 fan has decided to camp outside of a Nintendo store two full months ahead of the console's launch date. This time, in San Francisco, making it a truly coast-to-coast phenomenon.

Last Saturday, April 5, one YouTuber declared themselves the first in line for the Switch 2 outside Nintendo's New York store. Now, someone else has done the same, but this time, in San Francisco. They're going to be camping outside the shop for two full months, they hope, to be first in line for the console. At least the weather will be better there.

Super Cafe flew "over 800 miles" to do this. "I've only lived in my apartment two months, I just moved out, a terrible financial decision on my end," he says. "Whatever, who cares?"

FIRST IN LINE FOR SWITCH 2 & THE NEW SAN FRANCISCO NINTENDO STORE!

What's wild is that the Nintendo store in San Francisco isn't even open yet, so Super Cafe is getting there real early. They're currently doing it alone and have put out a call for others to join them if they also want to get a Switch 2.

My main question is, how are these two able to do this for so long? Either they're lucky and have jobs they can do from the sidewalk or they've saved up enough to just rough it on the streets for a while. Or, there is no plan and they're just winging it. Only time will tell.

Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed in the US due to uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs, so it seems people have resorted to desperate measures to make sure they can get their hands on one.

