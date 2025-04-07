The most dedicated Switch 2 fan is already waiting in line for Nintendo's new console, 2 months before its launch

The countdown for the Switch 2 is on, and while most fans are eagerly waiting to place their pre-orders online ahead of the console's launch on June 5, one YouTube creator has taken things a step further by becoming the first to wait in line outside Nintendo's New York store, two months before launch.

ChickenDog took to Twitter on Saturday, April 5, proclaiming that he was "first in line for the Nintendo Switch 2" and is "gonna be camping out for two months" until the release of the console. "Can't wait to see what happens throughout my journey!" he adds.

First in line for the Nintendo Switch 2 gonna be camping out for 2 months can’t wait to see what happens throughout my journey! #NintendoSwitch2 #NintendoNYC #nintendostoreus pic.twitter.com/Vb7wrmk52yApril 5, 2025

You don't just have to take his word for it, either, as he's posting daily vlogs documenting his adventures outside the store. In his first video , he reiterates that he's "going to be here every day, morning to close," although it sounds like he's got a few measures in place to make the overall experience a bit more comfortable.

Reassuring viewers in his day one vlog, ChickenDog notes: "I took precaution, I'm gonna be safe, I have Airbnb and a hotel." He also has a whole team of friends to keep him company, and they'll be "helping me camping out the spot, looking for the spot, making sure it's on hold when I'm editing and just at the Airbnb [...] or at the hotel." So, even though he's not going to be staying put in that exact same spot for two whole months, it sounds like he's doing everything he can to hold his place in line.

[DAY 1] Got on Nintendo News for being FIRST in line for the Nintendo Switch 2! - YouTube Watch On

I say "line," but right now it appears that ChickenDog is the line. From his videos so far, it doesn't look like anyone but him and his friends have been dedicated enough to get themselves out to the store quite so early. Perhaps more will join him over time, but at this rate, he's definitely beating the rush regardless.

Last week's Nintendo Switch 2 news was huge – we got our first look at the hardware itself in action, as well as a selection of upcoming Switch 2 games, including Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza . It's gonna feel like a long two months for anyone who's excited, although I'm not sure anyone is going to feel the strain more than ChickenDog – good luck out there.

Be sure to keep up with everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders , including the pre-order delay in the United States .